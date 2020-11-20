Mourning 89X, the 'new rock alternative' that shook up Detroit radio

At a time when radio meant something, 89X meant everything.

The sudden news of CIMX-FM's format flip to country this week caused a flood of Gen-X nostalgia for the good old days at Windsor-Detroit's new rock alternative. And even if listeners weren't still religiously locked into 88.7 on their FM radio dials, the memories were vivid, and the loss touched a nerve.

The Birthday Bashes. The Nights 89X Stole Christmas. Club X. The Whitney Garden Parties. Time Warp. The Dish. The Catch of the Day. The People's Choice. The Homeboy Show. Canadian Exports. Cristina. Vince Cannova. Gnyp. Kelly Brown.

They all meant something to listeners, especially during the station's '90s heyday, in a pre-internet, pre-Spotify world where the place you turned to hear new music was FM radio. When you called DJs to request a song, and when the voice on the radio was a connection to another world, a world that you wanted to be a part of. When in order to hear a new song, you had to sit by the radio and wait for it to come on, or take an extra spin around the block hoping it would be played.

It's a world that kids growing up today, where everything is on-demand, can't be expected to understand, and it's why the power and influence of FM radio has waned. Now when an artist puts out a new song, you can stream it, download it and watch the music video on your phone. In the old days, you had to get lucky, and hope the song you wanted to hear came on while you were listening. If not, you had to try again later.

89X carved out a niche for itself at a time when popular music was undergoing a massive change, ushered in by "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, who offered an "alternative" to mainstream rock. That alt- tag was the cause of much hand-wringing and strife in the cred-conscious '90s, when popularity was shunned and "selling out" was a mortal sin. But alternative — even if the word and its connotations were icky — became a movement, and locally, 89X is where it lived.

The station began as a show. In 1990, a band of local outsiders — including WRIF's (101.1) Greg St. James, sales guy Lem Payne and entertainment lawyer and Metro Times columnist Lex Kuhne — hatched an idea for a nightly radio show on Windsor's 88.7 that would be based around the music that people who went to college in the '80s listened to. It began as a four-hour show, airing from 8 p.m. to midnight, playing music from R.E.M. and the B-52s, and also Prince and See Dick Run. It caught on, and the show eventually expanded to six hours, then 12 hours, and then officially took over the station's airwaves when 88.7 became 89X on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend in 1991.

"We just wanted to put something out that we wanted to listen to ourselves," says Kuhne, now 57. "I'm thrilled that it had such an impact, and created so many careers."

And so many fans. It made a dent in the marketplace because in the truest sense of the world, it was an alternative, an alternative to the hard rock on WRIF and the classic rock on WCSX-FM (94.7). It was cutting edge, and its personalities were trusted entities. It became the cool station to listen to.

Times changed and the format evolved, taking on a harder edge when nü-metal bands such as Korn, Limp Bizkit and deftones arrived in the late '90s. And as listener habits changed with the introduction of satellite radio, iPods and eventually streaming music, 89X — which progressed to an active-rock format — was no longer the local tastemaker and juggernaut it once was.

Thursday's flip to country music officially marked the end of an era, but 89X's time had already passed. Bands once deemed alternative now show up on CSX, and curated Spotify playlists have taken on the role of new music provider. In the '90s, 89X was needed, and it was no longer needed in the way that it was then.

But the station will still hold a special spot in the hearts of those who were fans, those who had the station's bumper stickers on their cars, those who went to its concerts and parties, and those who identified with its outsider point of view. It was our polite Canadian alternative friend. And at its core, 89X will always smell like teen spirit.

