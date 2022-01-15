MC Breed to Mariah: Gazing at the pop charts 30 years ago this week

Jumping in the wayback machine for a look at the Billboard Hot 100 chart from 30 years ago this week:

74. MC Breed, "Ain't No Future in Yo' Frontin'": The late Flint MC (he died in 2008) gave Michigan rap one of its earliest, most notable hits. It didn't perform all that well on the charts — it peaked at No. 66 on the Hot 100 — but with its G-funk groove (built around a sample of the Ohio Players' "Funky Worm"), bottomed-out bass and five full verses (!), it was and always will be a Michigan classic. He never got to paint the White House black, but I wonder if he ever got his Jeep with 'Breed' on the chrome?