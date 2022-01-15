MC Breed to Mariah: Gazing at the pop charts 30 years ago this week
In early 1992, Eddie Money was cooling off, Nirvana was heating up and Michael Jackson was still on top of the world. A look back.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Jumping in the wayback machine for a look at the Billboard Hot 100 chart from 30 years ago this week:
74. MC Breed, "Ain't No Future in Yo' Frontin'": The late Flint MC (he died in 2008) gave Michigan rap one of its earliest, most notable hits. It didn't perform all that well on the charts — it peaked at No. 66 on the Hot 100 — but with its G-funk groove (built around a sample of the Ohio Players' "Funky Worm"), bottomed-out bass and five full verses (!), it was and always will be a Michigan classic. He never got to paint the White House black, but I wonder if he ever got his Jeep with 'Breed' on the chrome?