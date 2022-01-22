Why everyone is talking about 'Encanto's' 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'
It's the biggest hit from a Disney movie in a quarter century, and it's only getting bigger. Just don't say his name.
Everyone is talking about "Bruno."
"We Don't Talk About Bruno," the Latin pop earworm from the soundtrack to "Encanto," is a surprise smash on the pop charts, where it's No. 4 on this week's Billboard Hot 100 tally. That makes it the highest-charting track from a Disney animated movie in more than 25 years, topping even "Frozen's" inescapable "Let It Go," which peaked at No. 5 in 2014 (and tangentially gave us this wickedly bizarre John Travolta moment, which will never not be funny).