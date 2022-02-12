Never 'Forgot': Why Dr. Dre is headlining Super Bowl halftime show

It will be an all-out celebration of Southern California, rap music and the greatest producer in hip-hop history during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime extravaganza.

The question: Does the show start with "Still D.R.E." or "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang?"

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are headlining Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, a history-making showcase for rap and the most hip-hop heavy Super Bowl halftime show ever constructed.