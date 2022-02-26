ADAM GRAHAM

'American Idol' returns for its 20th season, but will anyone care?

The show, once a sensation, has settled into a comfortable rut.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News

The votes were tallied, the envelope was opened, and after a series of dramatic pauses, Ryan Seacrest finally read the winner's name aloud and crowned a new "American Idol." 

Quick, without looking it up: Who was last year's winner? Or the winner before that? Let's make it even easier: can you name a single "Idol" winner in the past 10 years?

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Sale Extended! Ends 2/28.​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months
Subscribe Now