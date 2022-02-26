'American Idol' returns for its 20th season, but will anyone care?
The show, once a sensation, has settled into a comfortable rut.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
The votes were tallied, the envelope was opened, and after a series of dramatic pauses, Ryan Seacrest finally read the winner's name aloud and crowned a new "American Idol."
Quick, without looking it up: Who was last year's winner? Or the winner before that? Let's make it even easier: can you name a single "Idol" winner in the past 10 years?