Sure things, surprises and upsets in store for Sunday's Oscars
Gazing into the old crystal ball to see what's in store for this year's Academy Awards.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Will Smith will get his Oscar on Sunday. That much we know.
Unless, of course, he doesn't.
Case in point: Remember last year when Chadwick Boseman was considered such a sure thing to win the Academy Award for Best Actor that producers closed the show out with his category instead of Best Picture? And then a not-in-attendance Anthony Hopkins won the award instead and the show ended with a resounding womp, womp?