What's in a name? Well, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame needs a new one

Eminem has sold a gazillion albums, he's done and said it all, there are few if any musical milestones he hasn't hit over the last two and a half decades.

But does he rock?

He does by the standards of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which announced this week he will be joining its ranks, along with a 2022 class that includes Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.