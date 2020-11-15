Bankole: Give Black Lives Matter a voice to fulfill Biden administration promises

Bankole Thompson

A recent letter sent to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris makes clear the urgency for the incoming administration during its first 100 days in office to attend to the needs of the coalition that helped their campaign win the White House.

The powerful letter from Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, is biting and direct, yet it's unusual because recently elected Democratic administrations are used to getting mostly jubilant messages from their allies in the Black community. They rarely receive the kind of sharply worded letter seeking a meeting to address a number of issues which have made her movement a central force in politics.

We are living in a different era, and many young Black activists like Cullors who have marched tirelessly in the streets of America after the death of George Floyd want the Biden administration to follow through on its commitment to address systemic racism in policing.

“We want to be heard and our agenda to be prioritized. We issue these expectations not just because Black people are the most consistent and reliable voters for Democrats, but also because Black people are truly living in crisis in a nation that was built on our subjugation,” Cullors wrote. “Up until this point, the United States has refused to directly reckon with the way that it devalues Black people and devastates our lives. This cannot continue. Black people can neither afford to live through the vitriol of a Trump-like presidency, nor through the indifference of a Democrat-controlled government that refuses to wrestle with its most egregious and damnable shame.”

The Biden/Harris transition team has been touted for its racial diversity. Of the over 500 members, more than half are women and there are many Black team leaders. But that is not enough. If his commitment to the issues of racial justice is as strong as he indicated, Biden should have no issue adding one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement to the transition.

In fact, such a bold move will be a radical departure from the safe, predictable and non-committal road the Democratic establishment regularly travels.

The 36-year-old Cullors reminded both Biden and Harris about their spotty records on race and criminal justice and the need for them to take their campaign promises seriously.

“Both of you discussed addressing systemic racism as central to your election campaigns. Both of you also expressed regrets regarding your record on issues impacting Black people,” Cullors noted. “The best way to ensure that you remedy past missteps and work toward a more just future for Black people and by extension all people is to take your direction from Black grassroots organizers that have been engaged in this work for decades, with a legacy that spans back to the first arrival of enslaved Africans.”

No word yet from the Biden camp about whether it would take Cullors up on her offer. Regardless of where the president-elect stands, the correspondence from Cullors is an indication of where we are right now. It is a reminder to add new meaning to the concept of democracy, which has to go beyond the formal exercise of voting to maximum participation in the decision-making that will dramatically improve the lives of people instead of strangulate them for another four years.

Pushing Biden to demonstrate a revolution of values through the actual implementation of transformative policies on issues affecting the nation’s underserved communities is a calling to full emancipation and equality for those who elected him president.

“Progressives voted for him. Young people did. Blacks and people of color did. Biden’s cabinet picks and policies should reflect the communities of people who dedicated their time, energy and votes into defeating the Trump administration,” Mike McCurdy, chairman of the Progressive Caucus of Mid-Michigan told me. “Now is not the time for compromise. Compromising before the fight has even begun is why Democrats lose.”

