Bankole Thompson: What to look for in the next Detroit police chief

Detroit Police Chief James Craig this week announced his retirement beginning June 1 before rattling off what he deemed as accomplishments while serving at the helm of the Detroit Police Department.

Listening to Craig give himself high marks for leading the police force during one of its most tumultuous periods thanks to the Black Lives Matter movement was nothing short of hubris.

It was not like Craig appeared before a panel of community members who could comment on the police department under his leadership since 2013. The press briefing was a quintessential Craig performance.

With Craig having only a few weeks left to make his way out of Detroit government, expectations are high for who will succeed him as the next top cop in the city. Despite the fact that the job pays very well (Craig was making more than $250,000 per year) it comes with myriad challenges at a time when police accountability is driving the national political discourse.

No matter how much Craig made it sound like his department was such an excellent model for the nation, current litigation in federal court over allegations of excessive use of force suggests otherwise.

Detroit Will Breathe, which demonstrated after the death of George Floyd, has taken Craig to task and won a court victory when federal Judge Laurie Michelson ordered Detroit police to stop using tear gas and batons against demonstrators. Now one of the group’s leaders, Tristan Taylor, says there are plenty of lessons for whoever succeeds Craig.

“With Craig set to leave, I think what we need in the next police chief is to end the practice of impunity inside DPD,” Taylor told me. “We need someone who is prepared to hold the misconduct of officers to account, release names of officers and their record of misconduct to the public.”

But the behavior of officers isn't the only issue.

Taylor said: “The next chief should be a person who is prepared to take criticism and be ready to be under serious scrutiny. Every chief should be prepared to be highly scrutinized.”

Craig didn’t take criticism well and engaged in a public spat with Taylor’s group.

Longtime Detroit activist and attorney Jeffrey L. Edison believes the next chief should be one who sees the power of policing as emanating from the community, not as separate or above it.

“That would be the starting point for me,” Edison said. “We need to bring a whole new concept to policing because it’s never been right for people of African descent. I would like to think that any new appointee should be open to that kind of analysis.”

Understanding and being willing to discuss the history of policing dating back to slavery and how it relates to the issues of unconstitutional policing should inform the new leader of DPD.

In fact, Algenon L. Marbley, the chief judge of the Southern District of Ohio, recently dug into the sordid origins of policing in a detailed 88-page opinion against the Columbus Police Department’s use of force against protesters.

Edison said: “People understand the need and safety of the community. At the same time, we don’t want the militarization of the police. The funds that are used for that can go toward issues dealing with housing, employment and education. Any kind of new leader ought to understand this.

“The new person who is going to be in charge should be open to all these new concepts of reimagining of what policing should be about and the overuse of force should not be tolerated, and we need a culture of de-escalation.”

Brian Silverstein, a member of Detroit Will Breathe, added: “It’s important to get someone who is going to bring mental health professionals to deal with calls and only send police to violent situations. Someone who is interested in the life and safety of Detroiters, not just law and order, should ultimately be in the position of police chief.”

