Bankole Thompson: Desmond Tutu was a force for global equality

Bankole Thompson

Very few in our lifetime have courage and magnanimity and put their opponents at ease in conversations about racial equality.

But that defined the powerful and compelling moral leadership of the late South African archbishop and Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu, who died this week of complications from cancer.

The celebrated freedom fighter and spiritual adviser of the movement that successfully dethroned White minority rule in South Africa was more than just a man who used his voice to rail against the evils of apartheid.