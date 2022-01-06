Bankole Thompson: Outgoing Lawrence Tech president an advocate for opportunity

Bankole Thompson

Virinder Moudgil, the affable and soft-spoken president of Lawrence Technological University, stepped down last month after a decade of leading the region’s only institution of higher learning devoted exclusively to training the next generation of innovators in technology.

Years ago, Moudgil requested to meet me for coffee to discuss issues of equity and poverty and to explain how the university has its roots in Highland Park, adjacent to Detroit. Moudgil, a trained scientist who came to LTU after serving as provost of Oakland University, is not one to seek the limelight.