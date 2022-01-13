Bankole Thompson: Conyers' legacy will shape race in 13th District

Bankole Thompson

As the race heats up to see who will take Michigan's 13th Congressional District this year, the legacy of the late congressman and civil rights hero John Conyers will influence the race and how the issues are portrayed.

Conyers rose to political power during the Civil Rights Movement led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He was a staunch defender of civil rights, and he cared about poverty and inequality, issues central to King’s crusade.