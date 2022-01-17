Bankole Thompson: This MLK Day, celebrate the allies of the civil rights movement
Bankole Thompson
The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is often celebrated by spotlighting the issues King championed. It is used to bring attention to the push for racial justice and how it is connected to the battles of the past.
Yet the holiday hardly highlights the exemplary work of some of the movement’s supporters who were not Black, but who invested enormous resources and public goodwill toward ensuring that King and others achieved their goals.