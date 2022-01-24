Bankole Thompson: Joe Biden hasn't prioritized voting rights like he promised
Bankole Thompson
In his first extensive press conference of the year, a usually upbeat President Joe Biden appeared subdued when asked about how Black people should perceive him regarding how his administration has handled the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and other voting rights legislation.
The questions about the voting rights bills, named after the late Georgia congressman and civil rights hero, was important because the White House has been mostly dormant on protecting voting rights.