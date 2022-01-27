Bankole Thompson: This election, Black community doesn't owe anything to Democrats

Bankole Thompson

The 2022 election cycle places Black Michigan residents in the driver’s seat. They will again be called upon to help rescue the Democratic ticket.

Now is the time for the Black community to debate with Democratic leaders about the benefits of supporting incumbent candidates. Several supporters of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that I have been talking to recently remain angry about missteps in her first term and why she hasn’t fulfilled some campaign promises. That should worry the governor.