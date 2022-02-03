Bankole Thompson: In NFL suit, Flores stands up to powerful old boys' club

Bankole Thompson

It is not an easy task to stand up to the NFL or any powerful organization that has stature, reach and connections at the highest levels of economic power.

But Brian Flores, the former Black head coach of the Miami Dolphins just did what few would have the audacity to do. In a remarkable example of courage, Flores shook the sports world with his bombshell class action lawsuit Tuesday against the NFL and several teams alleging racial discrimination within the league’s hiring practices.