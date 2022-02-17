Bankole Thompson: Love them or hate them, the Canadian truckers are hard to ignore

Bankole Thompson

The seven-day blockade at the U.S.-Canada border crossing by a “freedom convoy” of protesters against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination disrupted commerce between the nations. The spectacle at the Ambassador Bridge resulted in millions of dollars in lost business.

For days, the protesters held two nations' economies hostage at the largest border crossing between them, disrupted the supply chain of major Fortune 500 companies like General Motors and impacted southeast Michigan because it relies on the auto industry.