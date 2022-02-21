Bankole Thompson: Biden should look for these qualities in next Supreme Court justice
Bankole Thompson
President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee is going to be one of his most consequential and lasting decisions as president of the United States. Long after he is gone, Biden's pick could have influence for decades.
Biden owes it to the Black community to listen to legal viewpoints across the spectrum to select a Black woman who is not only eminently qualified, but whose track record reflects a deference to the rule of law and a complete commitment to equality.