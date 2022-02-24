Bankole Thompson: Ten years after Trayvon Martin's death, where are police reforms?
Bankole Thompson
The shooting death of 17-year-old African American Trayvon Martin 10 years ago this week began a conversation about race and the criminal justice system.
The Black Lives Matter movement was a direct response to George Zimmerman's acquittal in the 2012 killing. That movement would go on to ignite worldwide demonstrations against police brutality, and for the recognition of the rights of Black people in their encounters with law enforcement.