Bankole Thompson: Biden administration must fight for Black farmer relief

Bankole Thompson

Black farmers have historically faced discrimination in accessing federal funds and programs. Their plight continues despite reminders from Black legislators in Congress who helped champion the cause for Black farmers.

On President Joe Biden's laundry list of promises to the Black community during the 2020 presidential campaign was his vow to go to bat for Black farmers. One way he can do so is by ensuring their debts are cleared, enabling them to grow their businesses without financial liabilities.