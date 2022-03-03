Bankole Thompson: Tap outside experts for Detroit's reparations task force

Bankole Thompson

Instead of basing who sits on the Detroit reparations task force on residency, residents should be scouting the best Black minds on the subject to help them chart how the city should deal with the issue.

The subject of reparations is too sacred to be reduced to a petty squabble over who should gain a seat on the task force. Yes, the panel should include Detroiters. But the issue warrants the input of leading thinkers in the Black community, including those who are not in Detroit.

As the largest majority Black city in the nation, Detroit should serve as a model on reparations. The city has historically hosted a series of national forums on the subject, and the former Congressman John Conyers Jr. introduced legislation in Congress to establish a national committee to study and develop reparations.

That's why Detroit should look to Providence, Rhode Island, which announced a 13-member Municipal Reparations Commission this week. It's a historic move garnering attention around the country.

Why?

Because Providence commissioned its own study last year that documented centuries of racism in both Providence and the state of Rhode Island. Detroit has just looked at what other cities are doing.

Based on the groundbreaking study, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza proceeded with an executive order this week to establish a panel.

Jim Vincent, a longtime civil rights activist and president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, was among those selected to be on the historic commission.

“This is a significant step towards racial reconciliation and reparatory justice in the city of Providence and may serve as a national model,” Vincent told me. “The fact that we will be focused on how government and bank policies of the 1950s and 1960s negatively affected Black and indigenous families who are still alive and can still be directly compensated is unique.”

I’m aware of the work that Vincent has done in Providence. Individuals like him know how to push the envelope and get things done.

Just like Providence, Detroit needs reparatory justice. But it will take a meticulous fight, beyond the usual outbursts of emotions in a room, to achieve it.

It will require bringing in some of the best number-crunchers and those with sharp, legal acumen to make the case. That’s what a reparations task force should look like.

We have to learn to play chess, not checkers.

Twitter: @BankoleDetNews

bankole@bankolethompson.com

Catch “Redline with Bankole Thompson,” which broadcasts at 11 a.m. weekdays on 910AM.