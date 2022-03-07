Bankole Thompson: Picking candidates in Detroit's 13th district race an essential task

Bankole Thompson

No leading Democratic candidate has yet emerged in Detroit’s 13th Congressional District race. Who will eventually stand out is anyone’s guess as more and more candidates seem to be joining the political fray every other week.

The fight to become the nominee continues as some wait to see how prominent candidates like former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, millionaire Rep. Shri Thanedar can outperform each other.