Bankole Thompson: Detroit comeback is about more than Black business contracts
Bankole Thompson
Now in his third term, Mayor Mike Duggan seems to be responding to demands repeatedly made during his last two terms to address the minimal Black participation in Detroit's major contracts.
The mayor announced last week a real estate redevelopment deal at the old Fisher Body Plant 21 with Black automotive entrepreneur Greg Jackson as well as Richard Hosey, the president of the Detroit Housing Commission.