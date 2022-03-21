Bankole Thompson: Putin is the cause of suffering in both Ukraine and Russia
Bankole Thompson
The actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin have rightfully drawn moral condemnation from almost every corner of the world even as his aggression against Ukraine continues.
Millions of Ukrainians have been displaced since the invasion began, and the conflict will continue to cause unwarranted death and destruction.
Despite the forceful show of unity from many world leaders who have pushed for tough sanctions against Russia, there is no winner in this conflict.