Bankole Thompson: Two years after George Floyd's death, Biden offers symbolic gestures

Two years ago this week, the killing of a 46-year-old Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis by White police officer Derek Chauvin shook the conscience of the nation. It drove politicians and business leaders to declare momentary solidarity with the Black community and vow to push for racial equity in their spheres of influence.

Politicians held rallies and forums to express discontent over the cruel death of Floyd on May 25, 2020. Others used bullhorns and placards to demand the passage of a police reform legislation in Congress that has since stalled.

The nation’s chief executive, President Joe Biden, this week signed an executive order to mark the anniversary requiring federal agencies to revise use of force policies and establish a database for fired officers. But it is not likely to do much to avert the deaths that too often take place when police pull over Black drivers.

And if Biden truly believes such an executive order would make a lasting difference in communities that face police abuse, he didn’t need the anniversary of Floyd’s death to launch such a presidential directive.

He could have advanced such a measure on the day that Congress failed to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Waiting for an anniversary to demonstrate political symbolism and signal to the Black community that he still remains concerned is another example of Democratic indifference.

George Floyd and other Blacks who have suffered a similar fate should not die in vain.

During a recent town hall I hosted in Grand Rapids regarding the killing of 26-year-old Black man Patrick Lyoya by a White police officer, Floyd's death was a constant reminder in the community forum to hold politicians accountable.

Black residents of Grand Rapids expressed repeated frustrations about their ignored concerns regarding the policing of their communities. William Mason, a 58-year-old Black man, raised seven children, including five boys, and is in constant fear for the safety of his young men when they get behind the wheel.

Mason and others want more from Biden. The long list of Black people killed by police should be cause enough for a Democratic administration to act on promises to right the wrongs of history.

Biden could have moved swiftly on a number of issues relating to policing upon taking office. But the president hasn’t delivered much in this area, and is now facing a bigger political threat should Republicans take over Congress in the midterm.

If the larger and enduring significance of Floyd’s death means anything to Biden or Democrats, they would also look at cities run by Democrats, which have been epicenters in the fight against police brutality.

Symbolic gestures won’t bring back to life any of the Black people who have been killed by officers.

