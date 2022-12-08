Bankole Thompson: Whitmer, Democrats should wipe away Benton Harbor school debt

Bankole Thompson

Benton Harbor has been a political albatross for Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during her first term in office. From unsuccessfully trying to shut down its only high school to the lead water crisis that occurred there, the majority-Black city of Benton Harbor has become the epicenter of the fight for an urban agenda in the state.

Now as the governor begins a second term with a Democratic Legislature, her administration's response to the needs of cities like Benton Harbor, and other Black communities across the state, will be closely watched because Democrats have blamed Republicans over the years for standing in the way of helping these cities.

Come January, neither Whitmer nor her fellow Democrats can blame the opposition party. They must confront the plethora of persistent urban inequities head-on because they are in the driver’s seat.

Benton Harbor’s school system is in need of substantial support from the state. While Whitmer has not offered a plan for the city, one elected member of the Benton Harbor school board has an assignment for the governor and the Legislature.

Elnora Gavin, who was just elected to the school board says Lansing's agenda for Benton Harbor must include wiping out the district’s long-term debt, reported to be around $12.3 million last year without interest, and give it the opportunity to begin with a clean slate. Her proposal will force Democrats to step up to the plate for one of the state’s most impoverished majority-Black cities and will indicate how much they are willing to do to address educational inequity.

“Eliminating the district debt is the right thing to do,” Gavin said. “For many years, Benton Harbor Area Schools endured state-mandated emergency-management-style agreements that forced the district to gut vital program offerings, shut down neighborhood schools and eliminate key staff who also served as pillars in our community.”

“These mandates forced our students and staff to operate in unfair conditions," Gavin said. "Rebuilding the district properly would require a fresh financial start utilizing all of our resources and not comparing us to any other districts until we are operating on a level playing field.”

Obviously, requesting debt cancellation will come with some requirements for the district. But those should be made in a way that doesn’t defeat the purpose of helping rejuvenate the district. Democrats have an opportunity to rewrite the story of Benton Harbor and set a model for confronting the crisis facing public schools in urban America.

But whether they will fold under pressure or own the issue remains to be seen.

Whitmer must intervene and deal with the challenges of a city recovering from a lead water crisis under her watch. In doing so, she can show she has rectified some of the mistakes of her previous term and is willing to travel a road that leads to lifting urban cities from the doldrums.

Gavin added: “If the state is serious about education, officials can prove that by properly assessing the damage and making sure that Benton Harbor Area Schools have the necessary resources and time to reclaim and rebuild healthy community schools.”

The election is over. Whitmer and Democrats must now bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice for Benton Harbor and other cities.

