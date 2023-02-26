Thompson: MSU must rebuild public safety

Bankole Thompson

Michigan State University took the right step in announcing that it would cover the medical bills of the five victims, who are still trying to recover after surviving the shooting on campus recently that killed three of its students.

The measure will provide some instant relief for the families of the survivors, who will now have to deal with the long-term and varied impact of the carnage that took place on MSU's campus.

But the university needs to do more than just offer financial support to the survivors.

MSU now must use this crisis to revisit and overhaul its internal public safety protocols on campus to ensure that what happened at the university doesn’t recur.

Was MSU’s public safety department in a position where it could have prevented the attack?

While we are still grappling with how such evil could descend upon a college campus in Michigan, the university’s leadership needs to lay out a security plan for how it will protect the 50,000-plus students on campus.

It’s important for the university to demonstrate to the public, during one of its most difficult periods, that students are not going to be at even greater risk after the shooting. College campuses should be sanctuaries of peace and tranquility; not war zones or killing fields.

While the Legislature is trying to debate new gun laws, with some lawmakers already using the MSU saga for grandstanding, and others are exploiting the crisis as a moment to simply reinforce their own defense of the Second Amendment. The university should ignore the gamesmanship.

It must take action because it has to educate students. Parents deserve assurance that their children are coming to college to study, not to respond frantically to the sound of guns in the hallways of the East Lansing campus and calling home because a gun man is rampaging their classrooms.

No one can afford the luxury of waiting on politicians to decide when and how to pass gun reform laws in the state.

That requires MSU’s office of public safety to move with all deliberate speed and provide a detailed guideline and processes of what students need to do in the case of an emergency, and how to report any crime indicator on campus.

For students coming out of high school and preparing for college education, the university owes it to them to make the case that beyond offering diverse academic programs every university parades as standard attributes for choosing a school, their personal safety and security will be guaranteed.

The shooting no doubt presents yet another public relations nightmare for the university, especially as it seeks to attract students.

The three — 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, 20-year-old Brian Fraser and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner — who were shot and killed by 43-year-old Anthony McRae should not die in vain. An important memorial to their legacies would be for MSU to ensure that other fellow and innocent students do not end up getting massacred when they are supposed to be accepting their degrees and walking off the graduation stage.

Twitter: @BankoleDetNews

bankole@bankolethompson.com

Catch “Redline with Bankole Thompson,” which broadcasts at 11 a.m. weekdays on 910AM and “Sunday Nation,” on Sundays at 1 p.m. on MyTV38 WADL-Detroit.