Jessie Elliott, left, and Ed Welburn are two of Ame­rica’s 100 best party hosts. (Photo: Martin LeFlore)

High-flying party at Roostertail features Danny Glover

Kano Smith, Michigan’s Honorary Counsel General of Namibia, celebrated his 70th birthday at the Roostertail last week with a smashing cocktail party and strolling dinner. About 75 guests participated in the festivities, many of them from other parts of the country. A special surprise guest was actor Danny Glover, who Kano befriended in South Africa some 20 years ago, and has remained close friends with ever since. “This was all such a great honor,” said Kano. “My son, Biko, and my friend, Roz Reed, did an outstanding job planning this event and Danny flying in was the cherry on top.” We hear the celebration lasted three days.

Website Salonniere lists national hosts with the most

On Tuesday, The Salonniere, the nation’s leading website dedicated to the art of entertaining, announced the 2018 Salonniere 100, an annual list honoring America’s 100 best party hosts. The list includes such national party gurus as Oprah Winfrey, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Reese Witherspoon. Detroiters honored are Peter and Danialle Karmanos, Matt and Mona Simoncini, Ed Welburn and Jessie Elliott, Tom and Diane Schoenith (for the second year in a row), and this columnist for the third year. The list spotlights honorees from 34 cities and 28 states throughout the U.S., and represents a diverse and creative group of men and women who share the ability to leverage the power of parties to enhance the lives of others. See thesalonniere.com.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Chuck’s World” from 4-5 p.m. Saturdays on 910AM Superstation.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2pwZvBg