The team of celebrated chefs served the strolling dinner (Photo: Mike Ferdinande)

On the fast track to becoming one of Metro Detroit's most highly anticipated fundraising events, the third annual Uncork for a Cure came off without a hitch on Nov. 9. More than 350 guests gathered at Cauley Ferrari in West Bloomfield to support the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center Breast Oncology Program and Breast Care Center.

A strolling dinner was served by a team of some of Detroit's most coveted chefs, including Luciano DelSignore from Bacco, Andy Hollyday from Selden Standard, James Rigato of Mabel Gray, and Kate Williams from Lady of the House. Wine tastings were expertly curated and paired by Master Sommelier Madeline Triffon from Plum Market. The evening also included a silent auction, luxury cars, and a trunk show featuring Roberto Coin Fine Jewelry.

Master sommelier Madeline Triffon and event founder, Flora Migyanka (Photo: Lisa Vreede)

Uncork for a Cure was founded by Flora Migyanka, who is a breast cancer survivor. Elegantly dressed in deep emerald, one-shoulder Armani cocktail dress, she addressed the crowd and spoke of her hope for a day when no one will suffer from this dreadful disease.

l-r, Vicki and Tom Celani with Jeff Cauley from Cauley Ferrari (Photo: Lisa Vreede)

Tickets to the event were $500, and more than $260,000 was raised.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

