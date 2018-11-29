Marc Berger and Stefenie Sasson surrounded by children who stood up for the couple during the wedding in Miami. (Photo: Domino Arts)

Miami society got a firsthand look at how Metro Detroit A-listers get down for special occasions when Stefenie Sasson of Birmingham married Marc Berger of South Africa recently in a magical, three-day, fairytale wedding on Miami Beach. While many of the 300 guests were from Metro Detroit, several came from other parts of the world, including South Africa, England, Israel and Australia. The weekend included gourmet dinners at La Cote and Seaspice and a sexy pool party with private cabanas at the Oasis Pool at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel , all culminating with the grand wedding ceremony and reception at the Vanderbilt mansion on the luxurious Fisher Island. On the first night, Stefenie’s brothers, Jeremy and Jordan Sasson, hosted a fiery, late-night bash at the very popular LIV Miami.

Blue and white was the overall color theme, from the intricately monogrammed linens and pillows, to the custom china, petal cannons, and adorable navy velvet Stella McCartney vests worn by the talented boys choir. The waiters who served the multi-course dinner for the reception were dressed in sky blue uniforms, complementing the hand-painted silk de Gournay wallpaper for the stage backdrop.

Marc Berger and Stefenie Sasson (Photo: Domino Arts)

The bride and groom looked as if they had stepped from the cover of a wedding magazine. She was breathtaking in a delicate, custom strapless Carolina Herrera gown with a lace jacket and train. He wore a custom navy tuxedo. The mother of the bride, Monica Sasson, donned a custom Carolina Herrera navy lace gown

The “after fete” kicked off with African bead artist Demond Melancon, who performed in costume, leading guests from the dining room to the specially created all-white, onsite “club.” There was a station offering hand-rolled cigars, a Sant Ambroeus Gelato station and a station for late-night shawarmas by the beach. The festivities ended on Monday morning with a farewell brunch at Scarpetta.

Stefenie and Marc’s primary residence will be in Birmingham.

