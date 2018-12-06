Steph Curry at Prime + Proper with 10-year-old Detroiter Ryan Jones (Photo: Justin Jones)

Warriors party on at Prime + Proper

Never let it be said that the Golden State Warriors are sore losers. After the team’s beat down by the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, the defeated Warriors hosted a private dinner party at Prime + Proper. Kevin Durant and team shut down the popular downtown Detroit restaurant to host the team and invited guests, which included current Pistons and some of the old-school guys, as well, such as Rip Hamilton, Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace and James “Buddha”Edwards. It was a particularly special occasion for Ryan Jones, who celebrated his 10th birthday at the restaurant that evening and had a chance to meet his two favorite NBA players, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The hosts and guests enjoyed king crab legs and Miyazaki A5 beef washed down with multiple bottles of smooth-as-silk Dalla Valle Cabernet Sauvignon. For side entertainment, they brought in several TVs for a private viewing of the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury fight.

Doris Gilles, left, Jennifer Granger, and Jessie Beld-Elliott host the fundraising shopping event at MaxMara in Somerset Collection. (Photo: Chuck Bennett)

Fashion show benefits Birthing Project

Ah, the ladies who lunch. Give them a good cause, some fierce fashion and a glass of champagne and you’ve made the world a better place. On Wednesday, Jessie Beld-Elliott, Jennifer Granger, and Doris Gilles hosted an intimate holiday shopping event benefiting the Birthing Project, an organization that works with pregnant women who have little or no resources, assisting them with bringing their children into the world safely. About 30 women attended the morning event at Maxmara in Somerset Collection, where beautiful models from the Renee Godin Agency strutted their stuff as guests enjoyed mimosas and canapes and shopped until their hearts were content. A percentage of the sales was donated to The Birthing Project.

Terrance Deas, from left, Ziggy Ansah, Taurian Washington at Burberry in Somerset Collection. (Photo: Zora Bowens)

Ziggy Ansah shops with about 100 of his friends

Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel 'Ziggy' Ansah invited about 100 of his friends to a private holiday shopping event recently at Burberry in Somerset Collection. Guests shopped, ate, drank, and took photos with a percentage of sales benefiting Ziggy’s nonprofit foundation for kids, The Ezekiel Ansah Foundation. Ziggy was impeccable in a gray and black ensem, accented with killer black and gold Versace slippers. Some of the players in the house included Rasheed Wallace, Calvin Johnson and Joique Bell.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2018/12/06/society-confidential-steph-curry-draymond-green-golden-state-warriors-prime-proper-detroit-pistons/2226152002/