Robert "Uneek" Courtney, from left, "Motown Magic" creator, Josh Wakely and Kirk McClung. (Photo: Robert Courtney & Associates)

Get the look of 'Motown Magic'

There may be more Motown in the popular new animated children’s television series, “Motown Magic,” than you know. All the cool apparel that promotes the fun show has been licensed to Detroiters Robert “Uneek” Courtney and his partner, Kirk McClung.“We’re very excited,” says Courtney. “Uneek Collection owns the apparel license for all T-shirt’s, hats and hoodies being produced for the show. They’re already selling like crazy.” Produced for Netflix by Josh Wakely, the series follows 8-year-old Ben, who uses a magic paintbrush to bring the street art in Motown to life accompanied by versions of classic Motown hits. Uneek’s apparel, which starts around $23, can be found at: wearuneek.com/motown.

Singer Beth debuts her new song "All I Want Is You (for Christmas)" on the TV One movie "Merry Wishmas." (Photo: Tyrone Holmes)

'All I Want is You (for Christmas)' featured in TV One movie

This has already been a special Christmas season for local songstress Beth, whose song, “All I Want is You (for Christmas)” recently premiered on TV One’s original movie, “Merry Wishmas.” The song was produced by Cordell Walton and was written and performed by Beth. The movie stars David and Tamela Mann and is directed by Terri J. Vaughn, best known from the Steve Harvey show. “Merry Wishmas” debuted on Dec. 2 and will run on TV One throughout December. “All I Want is You (for Christmas)” is available on iTunes.

Group teams up to build a school in Jamaica

Nevin Lawson of the Detroit Lions, Chad Johnson of Lady Jane's Haircuts for Men, and Wicked Awesome Wishes are teaming up for a school build in Lawson's hometown of Kingston, Jamaica. Lawson's passion for giving back will make this mission an incredible opportunity to bring resources to the children of Kingston. The partnership will match every dollar raised up to $50,000. Help Nevin, Chad and several other NFL friends and celebrities on this one-of-a-kind, life-changing experience by donating at crowdrise.com/LawsonLJ.

