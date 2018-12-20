Chris Granger, group president, sports and entertainment, of Ilitch Holdings, and his wife, Jennifer Granger, host a festive holiday party. (Photo: Andrea Stinson Oliver)

Birmingham holiday party festive despite home team loss

Chris and Jennifer Granger hosted a joyful holiday bash at their Birmingham home on Saturday evening. Nearly 100 people gathered for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres provided by Forte Belanger, while a string ensemble played holiday chamber music from an overhead landing. The party was well-planned and fun, but as festive as it may have been, at one point, a group of men gathered in front of the large-screen mounted TV to watch the Red Wings game. You see, Chris is the group president, sports and entertainment, of Ilitch Holdings, which owns the hockey team. Unfortunately, the Red Wings lost that night, but the party was a huge hit.

Peter Remington and Jaime Rae Turnbull at the anniversary celebration of JR Turnbull Communications. (Photo: Christine Hathaway)

Party marks 10 years of JR Turnbull Communications

Last week, Jaime Rae Turnbull celebrated 10 years in business with a private bash at a slick loft in Eastern Market. About 75 guests joined the festivities that included cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from Ruckus Taco Co. Jaime Rae’s company, JR Turnbull Communications, specializes in marketing, project management, fundraising and event planning. They have worked with Crain Communications, Celani Family Foundation, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Foundation Hotel, Detroit Jazz Festival, Art Van Elslander Foundation, The Garden Party Foundation, Rhonda Walker Foundation and Kid Rock Foundation. There was live entertainment by singer/songwriter Olivia Millerschin (a finalist on "America’s Got Talent"), friend and client Syd Ross sent a large format bottle of Moet & Chandon for guests to sign, and guests were treated with Detroit Cookie Co. treats as parting gifts.

Kids can ring in 2019 at Beacon Park

Beacon Park is hosting a new NYE event, just for the kids, on Dec. 31 from 1-6 p.m. Labeled “The 2019 NYE Kids Countdown at Beacon Park,” the event will offer all the fun and excitement of a traditional New Year's Eve party, while ensuring the kids are home and tucked in long before midnight. Activities include a Kiddie Toast Station with sparkling juice; a Tot Area with balloons and games for children 6 and under; Make and Take Kids Activities where kids can customize a celebration hat, get noisemakers, use a photo station with props; a 60-by-100-foot heated winter lodge tent; and lawn games, fire pits and food trucks.. The event is sponsored by DTE Energy Beacon Park Foundation and programmed by the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

