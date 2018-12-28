l-r, Alison Vaughn, CEO of Jackets for Jobs, and TV personality Shaun Robinson celebrate the season (Photo: Alison Vaughn)

Best friends celebrate achievements with party

Alison Vaughn, author and CEO of Jackets for Jobs, hosted a multi-purpose bash at her lovely West Bloomfield Township home on Friday. The holiday-themed gathering celebrated Vaughn’s most recent accomplishment, being named as one of Crain Detroit’s “Notable Women in Nonprofit,” and the most recent accomplishment of her bestie, native Detroiter Shaun Robinson, TV personality and former host of "Access Hollywood," who just landed a multi-movie deal with Lifetime TV as executive producer with T.D. Jakes. About 50 people, media personalities and such, attended the party, enjoying champagne, wine and Mediterranean fare. “I love the holidays,” said Alison. “Shaun and I thought this would be a wonderful time to share our good news with some of best friends.”

Jessica Starr (Photo: Fox 2 Detroit)

Services, memorial fund set for Jessica Starr

A memorial fund for Fox 2 meteorologist Jessica Starr has been set up to benefit her two children. Sadly, on Dec. 12, Starr committed suicide, leaving behind her husband, Dan, and two young children, Noah, 5, and Riley Rose, 3. Donations should be made to the “The Family of Jessica Starr Memorial Fund,” where funds will be used to help Noah and Riley Rose. For the last eight years, on Fox 2, Jessica delivered the local weather and co-anchored “The Nine” morning show. A celebration of her life for family, friends and colleagues will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 29, at Oak Pointe Church in Novi. The family invites the public to view the webcast of the services, which will be available on the FOX 2 website and FOX 2 Facebook page.

Kids-only sleepover to ring in 2019

It sounds like the ultimate New Year’s Eve celebration, but it’s for kids only. On Monday, the Franklin Athletic Club offers an awesome NYE jubilee just for children. It’s a sleepover party from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Parents drop the kids off at 6 p.m. for the festivities, which include bounce houses, pizza, swimming, games, a scavenger hunt, a glow party, snacks, sparkling juice midnight toast, ball drop, a movie, and breakfast in the morning. It’s for ages 5-12 and tickets are $75 per member, $90 for nonmembers. Contact Laura for information at lbarrick@ffrc.net.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2018/12/28/best-friendbest-friends-celebrate-achievements-partys-celebrate-achievements-party/2422073002/