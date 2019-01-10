Anqunette and Richard Sarfoh reopen Botaniq after break-in. (Photo: Boswell Hardwick)

BotaniQ back in business after break-in

BotaniQ, the boutique-style, medical marijuana dispensary in Corktown, reopened its doors Wednesday following a sloppy break-in, where vandals rammed a gray Dodge Ram through a back wall. After repairing the building and switching some of the merchandise to the state-mandated, lab-tested products currently available in Michigan, owners Richard and Anqunette Sarfoh are happy to be back in business. “We're also opening our online apparel shop,” says Anqunette, better known as Q, a former Fox 2 News TV anchor whose last name was Jamison when she was on the air. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013, she started using medical marijuana in 2014. She left TV news in 2016.

Jennifer Granger, honored as a Pillar of Service. (Photo: The Community House)

'Pillars of Vibrancy' to be honored at Community House

The Community House in Birmingham will hold its fourth annual Bates Street Society Dinner on Saturday in The Community House’s Wallace Ballroom. It is a celebration of service and philanthropy, honoring those that make significant charitable contributions to support the work and mission of TCH. The evening will be highlighted by the recognition of TCH’s annual, “Pillars of Vibrancy,” and an inspirational keynote address by Cynthia Ford. Each year, inductees are individuals that have made extraordinary contributions in one of the four essential areas of culture, education, wellness and philanthropy. The 2019 Bates Street Society Dinner will recognize eight new Pillars of Vibrancy, including Mitch Albom, author, journalist; Ric DeVore, PNC bank regional president; Dr. Jeffrey Fischgrund, chairman of Orthopaedic Department at Beaumont Hospital; Jennifer Granger, co-founder, Fashion x Philanthropy; Arthur Horwitz, president, Renaissance Media; Amy and Dan Loepp, president, Tattrie Strategies and president and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, respectively; and Bill Roberts, owner, Roberts Restaurant Group. In addition to the evening’s awards and recognitions, the Bates Street Society Dinner will include a seated three-course meal, wine and cocktails and live entertainment by the Ben Sharkey Quartet. Tickets for the black-tie optional event begin at $250 per guest, and are on sale now at communityhouse.com.

Winter Blast returning with music, fun

Nearly 35 artists representing an eclectic mix of music genres will appear on the Michigan Lottery Stage during Quicken Loans’ Winter Blast Weekends. Headlined by Detroit’s Queen of the Blues, Thornetta Davis, and Laith Al-Saadi, the electric blues/soul/rock ‘n’ roller and Season 10 finalist on the popular television show “The Voice,” Detroit’s annual tradition of winter fun returns for a 14th year to Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit with a locally infused music showcase, tasty treats and family-friendly entertainment Jan. 19-21, 25-27, Feb. 8-10, and 15-17. The festival attracted more than 100,000 people last year. For information, visit winterblast.com.

