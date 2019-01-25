From left, Alonzo Dover and Mike Mindingall launch Dovingall Music LLC at Club Amnesia (Photo: Montez Miller)

Dovingall Music launches at Club Amnesia

In the spirit of Berry Gordy and Motown Records, musical masterminds Alonzo Dover and Michael Mindingall launched Dovingall Music LLC on Saturday night at an event at Club Amnesia atop Motor City Casino. Dovingall Music is a full-service production company that plans to build upon Detroit’s firm musical foundation with the introduction and release of three new artists — R&B balladeer L’Renee; hip-hop artist, formerly of Mindless Behavior, Elijah J; and soulful gospel ensemble Communion. Saturday night’s event celebrated the company’s first project release for the dynamic L.’Renee, who treated the audience with a performance from her solo project titled “I’m Done.” ElijahJ also dazzled guests with an exciting high energy performance. The event was by invitation only and included wine and hors d’oeuvres. The L’Renee project is available for download on all digital outlets.

AutoGlow principals from Ford Motor Company and The Children's Center (Photo: Keith Tolman)

AutoGlow raises $240,000 for Children's Center

AutoGlow, the annual gala presented by Ford Motor Co., showed continued community support on Jan. 18 by netting $240,000 for The Children's Center. More than 900 guests enjoyed the party at Ford Field hosted by Lisa and Bill Ford and Kathy and Jim Hackett of Ford following the Charity Preview. "The children we serve continue to face tremendous challenges," said Debora Mathews, CEO of The Children's Center. "Because of the proceeds generated from AutoGlow, we can provide life-changing programs for 7,500 children, many of whom are struggling with mental and behavioral health challenges or experiencing trauma." Levy Restaurants delighted guests with an evening of unique dishes, including Cajun mahi-mahi and herb-encrusted tenderloin and heavenly desserts, from Bon Bon Bon chocolates to a wall of delectable doughnuts. AutoGlow guests donned comfy complimentary slippers and danced all night long.

Danny Raskins turns 100. (Photo: The Jewish News)

A happy 100 to Jewish News columnist

Happy birthday to legendary Jewish News columnist Danny Raskin, who celebrated his 100th birthday Wednesday. Raskin has written for the Jewish News for 76 years. His columns on dining, entertainment and a mix of news, gossip, jokes, and birthday greetings appeared in the paper every week since its inception in 1942. Happy birthday, Danny!

