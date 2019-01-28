A friendly, yet spirited competition was the center of the charity event hosted at The Townsend Hotel Friday night to benefit Variety — the Children’s Charity of Detroit. Two hundred and fifty guests attended the sixth annual Variety Chili, Wings & Soup(er) Bowl. Celebrity judges Annabel Cohen, Kate Lawson and Matt Prentice were on hand to judge 17 competing Detroit-area restaurants for Best Chili, Wings and Soup, while guests voted for People’s Choice Award in the same categories.

Connie Palmer and Jeffrey King. (Photo: Hugh Anderson)

Critic’s Choice winners were: Chili — Town Tavern; Wings — One Under Craft Beer & Eats; Soup — Jim Brady’s Detroit. People’s Choice winners were: Chili — 7 Greens; Wings — One Under Craft Beer & Eats; Soup — The Souperbowl Restaurant.

Winning restaurant One Under Craft Beer & Eats (Photo: Hugh Anderson)

The event featured an extensive raffle with unique packages and experiences, dancing with Cloud 9 Entertainment and football-inspired florals courtesy of Gerych’s. Event co-chairs were David King, Dante Rosa and Aubrey Tobin. Honorary co-chairs were Kathy and Bruce Ballard.

David King and Annabel Cohen. (Photo: Hugh Anderson)

“We are very grateful to the restauranteurs, raffle donors and all of our guests for supporting Variety each year at this fun event,” says event co-chair King. “It warms our hearts to see Variety friends and family who continue to support our mission to change the lives of more than 20,000 children in Southeastern Michigan.”

From left, Felicia Palazzolo-Shaw, Judy Schaffer McBride and Solange Messelian (Photo: Hugh Anderson)

Tickets were $100/friend and $150/benefactor. The evening raised $75,000 to benefit the many programs of Variety.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

