Cocktail party celebrates success

The fabulous Vivian Pickard, CEO of the Pickard Group, and Babs Salon and Wellness Spa co-owner, hosted an intimate cocktail party last week celebrating the success of some of her fabulous friends, Donna Briggs, Kiko Davis and Jessie Beld Elliott. About 50 people gathered at Ladder 12, a former firehouse space that Jessie and her husband, Ed Welburn, share in Detroit. Donna Briggs, who lives in New York, Maryland and West Palm Beach, is a successful radio and TV personality, hosting a show called "Luxury Lifestyles." Kiko Davis owns First Independence Bank and was just recognized in Ebony Magazine, and Elliott, a brand specialist, who is on the verge of announcing something very special. Judging from all the video cameras around, we’re thinking maybe reality show? Hmmmmm.

PRConsultants Group braves the city's weather

A national group of PR folks, about 30 of them, braved the polar vortex — many of them making their first trek to Detroit — to attend a conference held at the Athenium Hotel. PRConsultants Group, an exclusive nationwide network of highly-regarded, award-winning, senior-level public relations experts in the top 50 U.S. markets, picked a bad time to meet in Detroit, but the frigid weather didn’t stop the good times. Jason Brown, the group’s Michigan rep, who by the way, was named the group’s president during the conference, showed them a great time, partying at Ready Player One and dining at some of Detroit's finest restaurants, including Prime + Proper, Townhouse, Lady of the House and The Apparatus Room. They were even were treated to a private Motown Museum tour with The Contours. Congratulations, Jason!

San Morello attracts top-flight diners

As downtown Detroit is continuously seasoned with exciting new restaurants, it’s difficult to say where the hot spots are. Well, San Morello, a trendy, Italian eatery inside the Shinola Hotel, is certainly a forerunner. Award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini and crew whip up authentic, wood-fired dishes (the whole chicken “rosalina,” is unbelievably dee-lish) in a room that is warm and homey. The atmosphere is lively, service is attentive, and diner celebrations are met with an over-the-top presentation of a large fireworks candle held in a miniature model structure of the Dodge Fountain in Hart Plaza. And if all that is not enough, Saturday night’s list of diners included some of Metro Detroit’s fiercest movers and shakers, including Jennifer Gilbert (Dan’s wife), Library Street Collective owner JJ Curis, Suburban Collection’s Darcy and David Fischer Jr., Mona Simoncini (wife of former Lear CEO Matthew Simoncini), General Motors designer Christopher Webb, Jenny Ouliguian from Dolce Moda, interior designer Richard Ross, and auto supplier James Rosseau, to mention a few.

