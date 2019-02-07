Beans & Cornbread is selling shoe box lunches throughout February. (Photo: Beans & Cornbread)

Shoe box lunches mark Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Beans & Cornbread owner Patrick Coleman revives the popular shoe box lunch throughout February. During the Jim Crowe era, African-Americans traveling south by train or automobile found they had few dining options. Most establishments were for white people only. So instead, they would pack hearty lunches and store them in shoe boxes. “You get on the highway these days and you can stop at any restaurant along the interstate, but back then, we couldn’t do that,” says Coleman. In commemoration, Beans & Cornbread, the well-known Southfield soul food restaurant, is offering the shoe box lunches packaged with interesting black history facts printed on the side of the box. Order your choice of chicken wings, Harlem burritos or Southern fried catfish strips with either sweet potato fries, coleslaw or mac & cheese. The cost is $11.

George Nikollaj, owner of 6 Salon, is dealing with a collapsed ceiling. (Photo: Tony Stanaj)

Weather forces Royal Oak's 6 Salon to make quick move

Metro Detroit’s recent polar vortex poured down heavily on 6 Salon in Royal Oak last week – literally. Due to frozen pipes from an apartment unit above the chic beauty parlor, water poured through the ceiling like a rainstorm from a cloudy sky. And if that weren’t enough, eventually, the ceiling caved in. “When I opened the front door, water poured out of the salon and into the street,” says owner George Nikollaj. “There was like 3 to 4 inches of water on the floor. This will take us a couple months to fix.” In the meantime, Royal Oak 6 Salon customers can take their business to a pop-up shop in Birmingham that George and crew will have up and running by Monday. The pop-up shop is located at 261 Merrill just a couple doors down from the Birmingham 6 Salon location. George hopes to have the damaged location back in full operation by April. Call (248) 282-5600 for appointments.

Coneys by Candlelight at American Coney Island. (Photo: American Coney Island)

American Coney Island your go-to Valentine's Day spot

Who needs reservations at some stuffy restaurant when you can dine with your sweetheart at the iconic American Coney Island? The diner will be decked out in Valentine’s Day décor, with special romantic extras such as long-stemmed roses, candies and of course dining by candlelight. And best of all, no reservations are needed. And if that isn’t romantic enough, ACI will also host the 2nd Annual WCSX Big Jim’s House Renewal of the Vows – Coney Style, where 10 pre-selected couples will renew their marriage vows surrounded by friends, strangers and coneys with everything. Coneys By Candlelight will take place at American Coney Island on Valentine’s Day from 6-8 pm. The public is welcome to attend.



