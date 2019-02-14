Actress Angela Grovey to visit Covenant House in Detroit (Photo11: Covenant House Michigan)

Covenant House inspires Angela Grovey

When film, TV and Broadway actress Angela Grovey isn’t gracing a stage (see her in “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the Fisher Theatre now through Feb. 24) you’ll likely find her giving back to her passion project -- advocating and volunteering for Covenant House. Covenant House is a refuge for homeless and at-risk youth with 27 shelters throughout North America. So naturally during her stop in Detroit for the play’s national tour, she’s paying a special visit to Covenant House Michigan in Detroit next week to meet with the residents and spend some time getting to know them. Grovey first connected with Covenant House five years ago through the Broadway community and her commitment has grown over the years. “I love the age range of these residents (18-24), I think about the person I was at 18 and am grateful my parents and family never gave up on me,” Grovey said.

Marc Jacobs pairing with Bedrock Manufacturingfor new watch line

Marc Jacobs International and Bedrock Manufacturing will launch a new collection of Marc Jacobs watches for Fall 2019. Parent company to the Shinola and Filson brands, Bedrock will work with the American designer on the new collection of fashionable watches. “Everyone at Bedrock is excited to be part of the next evolution of Marc Jacobs watches,” says Tom Kartsotis, founder of Bedrock Manufacturing. “Marc’s legacy in watches is remarkable, and the folks behind the brand are a joy to work with. We look forward to a great partnership with the brand.”

Liz and Nino Cutraro owners of Bella Piatti celebrate six years in business. (Photo11: Bella Piatti)



Dining hotspot Bella Piatti toasts six years of service

Bella Piatti, the popular Birmingham Italian bistro across the street from the tony Townsend Hotel, celebrated six years in business Wednesday. Known for its exquisite dishes (created by Venetian chef Francesco Appollonia), its warm and whimsical decor (bigger-than-life Renaissance and baroque murals, antique chandeliers and stainless-steel drapes), and its never-ending attraction to celebrities and high profilers (local and national), the restaurant’s owners, Nino and Liz Cutraro offered a glass of chilled prosecco to all its customers Wednesday to mark the occasion.

