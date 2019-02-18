From left, Mary Ann Windham and Deena Centofanti discuss blood pressure screenings. (Photo11: Michael Randall)

The decor was bright and elegant with brilliant pops of red accenting the tables, stage and VIP area, contrasting beautifully with the utilitarian steel and cobblestone of the Ford Field atrium. The occasion was the 15th anniversary of the Go Red for Women Luncheon, which raises funds and awareness in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Nearly 500 people attended the event, enjoying a lunch of fresh fruit, green salad and a choice of chicken, fish or a vegan option. Fox 2 News anchor Deena Centofanti was host and emcee. Cass Technical High School student Samiya Muhhamad, who is in the 11th grade, won the Go Red For Women STEM Scholarship and shared her personal health story and ideas to improve the health of women in Metro Detroit.

Sharyl Smith reprised her role as luncheon chair. She is vice president of McLaren Health Care and also serves as board chair for the American Heart Association in Metro Detroit. During the years, Smith has worked tirelessly along with AHA regional leadership, participating in nearly every facet of the heart-saving mission, helping raise more than $2 million in the Metro Detroit market.

From left, Michelle Sherman, Rita Dandridge, event Chair Sharyl Smith, Adrienne Hinnant-Johnson and Joi Harris. (Photo11: Sharyl Smith)

Guests also enjoyed beauty makeovers, blood pressure screenings and Hands Only CPR training, while browsing silent auction items and stopping at the photo booth before the seated luncheon. Auctioneer Jason Lamoreaux and inspirational speaker Mimi Brown raised more than $10 thousand from a personal live auction campaign.

Tickets were $250 with proceeds directly benefiting the American Heart Association’s cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs, both locally and nationwide. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically needed funds to support research and education initiatives. Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds.

Taryn Asher, left, and Amy Andrews from Fox 2 News at Go Red for Women Luncheon (Photo11: Michael Randall)

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

