Aaron F. Belen celebrating as Bistro 82 turns 5

The very chic Bistro 82 in downtown Royal Oak turns 5 years old this month, and owner Aaron F. Belen is celebrating in a very cool way. On Feb. 27, he offers a $5 menu, including appetizers, entrees and desserts. Diners will experience tasty new dishes that have recently been added such as scallop carpaccio, pasta Bolognese and seafood mélange. “Our success is a direct result of our consistency, our steps of service and our use of quality sourcing,” says Belen, who owns AFB Hospitality Group, which owns Bistro 82 and The Morrie, another cool eatery in Royal Oak. The menu also includes some of the restaurants signature dishes such as French onion soup dumplings, filet mignon and pan-roasted cobia. For information visit bistro82.com.

Special jazz concert in Palmer Woods

Palmer Woods Music in Homes continues its 12th year of presenting jazz, classical and world music in mansions, historic homes and gardens with a special jazz concert honoring Black History Month at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 with the Marcus Elliot Trio. This homage to African-American music features saxophonist Marcus Elliot, bassist Brian Juarez and drummer Everett Reid. A delicious soul food-inspired dinner is included. The concert is held within a magical Tudor-style home built in 1925 in the historic Palmer Woods neighborhood. Tickets are $50.The series continues each month with a different ensemble in a different historic home in Palmer Woods through the end of June. Visit palmerwoods.org for more info.

