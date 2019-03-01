Local singer Beth Griffith Manley auditions for The Voice (Photo: Tyrone Holmes)

Local singer auditions for 'The Voice'

We just can’t contain ourselves. Local singing phenom Beth Griffith Manley recently announced on social media that she auditioned for NBC’s 16th season of "The Voice." These kind of reality shows are taped in advance and participants are forbidden to share any results. Therefore, Beth was unable to give us any idea about her fate on the show. However, we do know this. Only two nights of the blind auditions have aired so far. They are not yet over. Beth is an amazing, talented singer. So, we’re putting our money on Beth showing up onstage in the next few episodes, rewarded with at least a couple chair turns. Okay, that’s our blind prediction, but we certainly wish our home girl major luck. "The Voice" airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Christy Coleman was keynote at the 50th anniversary celebration for Detroit Public TV's "American Black Journal." (Photo: American Civil War Museum)

American Black Journal marks 50th anniversary

American Black Journal celebrated its 50th anniversary Feb. 21 with an uplifting reception held at the Garden Theater in Detroit’s New Center Area. ABJ is Detroit Public TV’s landmark show dedicated to covering important news and events from an African-American perspective. The event was moving and nostalgic. Christy Coleman, CEO of Richmond's American Civil War Museum (former president and CEO of Detroit's Charles Wright Museum), was amazing as she spoke with ABJ host, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Henderson before a live audience. The evening was filled with short talks, interviews and music. A highlight was a musical performance by Satori Shakoor in memory of Trayvon Martin. WTVS-TV will air an hourlong special on the event March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Bridget Finn and Terese Reyes to open new art gallery. (Photo: Jeff Wegner)

Reyes Finn art gallery opening in Birmingham

Local art authority Terese Reyes, who launched her art gallery Reyes Projects in Birmingham in early 2017, is partnering with native Detroiter Bridget Finn to create a newly re-branded, 4,600-square-foot gallery in downtown Detroit called Reyes Finn. Both women recently spent time in New York working at separate prestigious art galleries. Introducing a fresh, new concept in art and art galleries to Metro Detroit art lovers, the new space features a 24-foot ceiling, 10-foot windows and crown plaster moldings. Reyes Finn will open March 15 with a group exhibition by artists Eddie Martinez, Gerasimos Floratos, and Rafael Delacruz.

