From left, Iconic anchor men Ted Koppel and Mort Crim eulogize colleague, Steve Bell. (Photo: Mort Crim)

Crim, Koppel eulogize fellow journalist Steve Bell

Former WDIV-TV news anchor Mort Crim shared an emotional time recently with former “Nightline” anchor Ted Koppel when they eulogized their dear friend, Steve Bell. The three award-winning journalists began their broadcast careers together in the ABC newsroom in New York. “Later in our careers, separately, Ted and Steve went on to become good friends, as did Steve and I,” recalls Crim. “It was amazing how our eulogies meshed.” Other old ABC friends from all over the country trekked to Muncie, Indiana, for two days of tributes and celebration of Steve Bell’s life and career, including David Hartman, Sam Donaldson, Charlie Gibson and Ann Compton. Steve spent the last two decades of his life teaching journalism at Ball State University. “It was a wonderful testimony to Steve and a great reunion for so many of his former ABC colleagues,” Crim continues. “RIP dear friend. Love and miss you.”

Rapper Trick Trick hosts "Defeat the Label," an anti-bullying event. (Photo: Mikey Eckstein)

Trick Trick steps up for 'Defeat the Label'

One thing Detroit-based rapper and musical artist Trick Trick doesn’t put up with is bullying. As a result, he and his friends in the hip-hop community are coming together for one special night to benefit Defeat the Label, the international anti bullying and student leadership nonprofit. The event will take place at El Club onMarch 13 at 8 p.m. It will feature performances from Diezel, Polo Frost, Ashley Wimer, Quest Mcody, Biance Badd, Greg Joslin and G-100. "Ever since I was a kid watching others mentally or physically picked on bothered me,” said Trick Trick. “I wanted to help by giving my support to any individual I see in that situation and offer them love, support, strength, and confidence.” The event is free for general admission and $75 for guaranteed entry, VIP Meet and Greet with swag bag and proceeds benefiting “Defeat the Label.” For tickets go to: http://tricktrickandfriends.eventbrite.com/.

Public House chef Jasmine Hughes (Photo: PublicCity PR)

Public House mark's Women's Day with food, music

March 8 is International Women’s Day and to celebrate Public House -- the popular neighborhood restaurant in Ferndale -- will host an evening featuring female-empowered food and beverage specials and will donate 10 percent of the sales to HAVEN. To honor a woman who paved the way for females in the culinary industry, Public House chef Jasmine Hughes offers a menu inspired by Julia Child. Highlights include chicken liver mousse; toulouse cassoulet with cannellini beans and duck confit; and quiche Lorraine with bacon and a green salad tossed with “Julia’s vinaigrette.” The beverage list will feature three drinks created by women who had significant influence on cocktail culture in the United States. To further celebrate girl power, Public House will be spinning vinyl from female artists all night long. HAVEN is Michigan’s only comprehensive program for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. HAVEN provides shelter, counselling, advocacy, and educational programming to nearly 30,000 people each year. Public House is open from 12 p.m. – 2 a.m. Visit publichouseferndale.com.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/03/07/society-confidential-crim-koppel-eulogize-fellow-journalist-steve-bell/3090605002/