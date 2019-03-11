l-r, Jacqueline Meadows, Beautiful Machine Mag founder, Demetrius Carrington, Antisia King (Photo: Earnest Sisson)

Beautiful Machine Mag, the chic and savvy online publication that features provocative lifestyle and fashion stories (thebeautifulmachinemag.com) celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday with an elegant event called More, which honored local philanthropist Horatio Williams with the inaugural Man of the Year award. An estimated 300 people gathered at the historic Players Playhouse in downtown Detroit for the event, presented by Wells Fargo Advisors.

It was a little more than 10 years ago that Williams founded his eponymous nonprofit, which focuses on the needs of inner-city children by developing leadership and high character over adverse situations. Fox 2 News’ Josh Landon spoke about Williams and the foundation’s accomplishments before introducing Wells Fargo managing director Marc Beshany, who presented the award.

Recording artist Alicia Meyers performs at Beautiful Machine Mag's anniversary party. (Photo: Earnest Sisson)

While showing gratitude after his speech, Williams introduced R&B singer Alicia Meyers, who sang her mega hit, “I Want to Thank You.” Entertainment for the evening was also provided by the sensational BEVLOVE, the Allen Denard Trio, DJ Ro Spit with Ron Dance and DJ Charay.

Horatio Williams, named Man of the Year at "More." (Photo: Earnest Sisson)

Fire and Ice Caterers served lobster mac and cheese and fried chicken, along with sushi from Geisha Girls. Artwork from artist Levi Johnson was on display, and several guests enjoyed a whimsical photo booth provided by Eye Candy.

The event was free and by invitation only. Several guests made donations to The Horatio Williams Foundation. Visit horatiowilliamsfoundation.org.

Singer BEVLOVE performs at event (Photo: Earnest Sisson)

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com and hosts “Happy Hour” Monday-Friday from 5-7 p.m. on 910AM Superstation.

