Peabo Bryson recalls good times in Detroit. (Photo: Foody Rome)

Detroit sparks warm memories for Peabo Bryson

We chatted up the Grammy-winning, soulful crooner Peabo Bryson the other day as he reminisced about good times in Detroit from back in the day. “We recorded background vocals for “Feel the Fire” in Detroit in the late 1970s,” he said. “I used to sing at Watt’s Club Mozambique (on Fenkell Avenue). And the best fashion store I’ve ever been in throughout my entire career was a little gem called Me & My Lady on Woodward and 10 Mile.” Peabo performs at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren on March 23 with special guests the Prolifics. For tickets, go to the Andiamo Showroom box office or visit ticketmaster.com.

Quail a la Chasseur at Red Dunn Kitchen. (Photo: Red Dunn Kitchen)

Red Dunn Kitchen's got game

Ever since chef Michael D’Angelo arrived as executive chef at Red Dunn Kitchen, it’s been "game on." D’Angelo has worked at many iconic metro Detroit restaurants, such as Coach Insignia and Golden Mushroom, and joined Red Dunn Kitchen in February. He revamped the menu and restaurant concept to one that is poultry and game-focused with main courses featuring elk, venison, wild boar, quail and partridge. “Michigan has always had a rich culinary history when it comes to game, yet it is noticeably missing from the current restaurant landscape,” said D’Angelo. “Elk, partridge and pheasant may be exotic and new to some diners, but we created these new dishes to be approachable and in familiar preparations which are sure to appeal to our diners’ palates.” Vegetarians and those who are "no game, please" will find an array of selections to their liking from the shareables and entree menu. Red Dunn Kitchen is at 1331 Trumbull St., Suite 100, inside of Corktown’s Trumbull and Porter Hotel.

Allison Gorman sleeps out for the homeless. (Photo: Covenant House Michigan)

Night on the street to raise money for Covenant House

What would prompt dozens of young, up-and-coming metro Detroit professionals to ditch the comfort of their homes to sleep out on the streets? Their dedicated desire to help other young men and women who do not have a place to call home. With an estimated 4.2 million young people facing homelessness this year, a team of young professionals from local companies such as Deloitte, Beaumont Health, GM, and Flagstar Bank want to do something about it. They’ve committed to raise at least $1,000 each by sleeping outside in the elements Friday to raise awareness and funds to support the life-changing work of Covenant House Michigan. CHM helps homeless and at-risk young men and women leave the streets and begin new lives. The third-annual Sleep Out: Young Professional Edition for CHM is part of a nationwide event taking place that night in eight cities at Covenant House sites across North America. You can support their goal to raise $80,000 by donating at covenanthousemi.org.

