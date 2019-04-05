The cast of proposed reality TV show Detroit’s Finest (Photo: Photo by Jeff Wegner)

Keep up with ‘Detroit’s Finest’

If you get excited “Keeping up with the Kardashians” or following the “Housewives of Potomac,” some local millennials are hoping to introduce the reality-TV world to how it is done in Detroit. Famed Metro Detroit jeweler George Khalife gathered a small group of friends to present “Detroit’s Finest,” a reality show focusing on the pride, strength, and rebirth of Detroit.

“The show will spotlight all the massive change and renewal through the colorful lives of six well-known influencers,” says Khalife.

Singer and actress Christina Milian, who is Khalife’s business partner in a jewelry line called House of Fine Gold, co-produces the show. The cast is Sarah Hermiz, Stewe, Meagan Ward, Samantha Proffer, Gus Mufarreh and Khalife. The group has just finished the sizzle reel, which is being pitched to all major networks. For more info, visit the Instagram page @detroitsfinesofficial.

London Chop House turns ’46 bus into a beauty

You may have noticed a fancy new bus cruising around downtown Detroit, but this beauty is not for the general public. The very exclusive London Chop House has recently acquired and immaculately restored a 1946 international troop transport vehicle to service its guests for private events. Nico Gatzaros, whose family owns The Chop, was a little tight-lipped about the new ride since they literally just put it on the street this week. But this much we know — the limo bus is tricked out with plush black leather upholstery, a state-of-the-art stereo system, and video capabilities. It’s black and silver and London Chop House is inscribed on the side. You can’t miss it. It’s the shiny one with “The Chop” on the license plate.

Upscale bistro opens on Avenue of Fashion

Things are getting kind of fancy over on the Avenue of Fashion. The newest offering to the renaissance on Livernois comes in the form of fine dining from restaurant mavericks Omar and Shimar Mitchell. Table No. 2 is an upscale American cuisine bistro, which opens officially to the public for brunch on Easter Sunday, April 21. “I wanted to do something that brings the wow factor,” explains Omar, who is executive chef, while his twin brother Shimar is general manager. “Close attention has been paid to detail from the white linen table cloths to the elegant bathrooms.” Table No. 2 will play on old school sophistication, such as tableside services — preparation of Caesar salads, bananas Foster flambeed, and tomahawk steaks carved. There is also a garden patio for warm-weather dining and an 18-person chef’s table. Visit tablenumber2.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/columnists/chuck-bennett/2019/04/05/chuck-bennett/39303799/