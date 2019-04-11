Hair for Hair Wars by Weaven Steven, (Photo: Aaron Labaki)

Hair Wars returns with a musical twist

Hair Wars, the annual touring event that was started in Detroit in 1991 by David Humphries and is probably the biggest hair show in the United States, is presenting “The Return of the Musical.” On April 28, more than 40 professional hair entertainers and beauty school students along with more than 250 models will re-create themes and scenes from popular musicals and movies. The show, which takes place at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, will feature a series of five- and 10-minute stage presentations, including combinations of play-acting, runway modeling, dance routines, and lots and lots of hair. Tickets for the Big Screen stage show are $20 for general admission and $40 for VIP. There’s a cash bar, and hot food will be available along with free parking. For info, call 313.534.8318.

Oratorical Contest showcases area youth

Hats off to 100 Black Men, the local mentoring organization, for showcasing area students’ public speaking abilities while developing their critical thinking skills and love of language. On Saturday the organization will present its 19th Annual Oratorical Contest at the Wayne County Community College (Northwest Campus) on Outer Drive in Detroit. The Oratorical Contest is designed to challenge and stimulate the minds of student participants as well as provide an opportunity for them to display their public speaking talents. Co-sponsored by HAP (Health Alliance Plan) and Wayne County Community College District (WCCCD), the contest is open to area high school seniors who will compete for prizes of $2,000 (first place); $1,000 (second place) and $500 (third place). For more info, call (248) 467-7152.

