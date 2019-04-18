Basketball rules in Michigan, coaches say

Coaches, students, college players and future NBA stars, if you’re looking for a career in basketball, you needn’t go any further than the state of Michigan. That was sort of the gist of the message passed on by Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and some of his cohorts Wednesday during the annual Coaches Forum, brought to you by the Horatio Williams Foundation. “The best of the best are right here in our state,” explains Horatio Williams. High school basketball coaches and enthusiasts gathered in the ballroom at MGM Grand Detroit for food and beverages and a question-and-answer forum led by Izzo and other Michigan college coaches including Rob Murphy, Greg Kampe, Mike Davis, Steve Hawkins, and Keno Davis.

Birthday bash is ultra exclusive

Hospitality baller Jeremy Sasson, (he owns Prime+Proper and Townhouse Restaurants) hosted a smashingly delightful birthday bash for his lovely wife, Aly Sasson, who is creative director of Heirloom Hospitality Group, last Friday at the exclusive lounge hidden behind a secret wall at P+P called “Cash Only.” Every booth and table had its own bottle service set up and staff. The menu of drinks included bottles of Dom Perignon, Don Julio 1942 and Ketel One Vodka, each presented with a festive parade of sparklers and ring girls. During the revelry, a party procession delivered five awesome cakes to Aly creatively adorned with exotic fresh flowers. Guests were also served dry aged butcher’s grind sliders and roasted garlic fries. Happy 33, Aly. We’re sure your friends can’t wait until you turn 34.

Movers and shakers make wishes come true for kids

An intimate group including some of Detroit’s fiercest movers and shakers gathered at The Birdy Room in the Shinola Hotel last week at the request of Chris and Jennifer Granger and Bill and Marlene Emerson. It was an “Intimate Evening of Wishes,” benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Thanks to this group, eight Make-a-Wish gifts were granted that evening. Among the guests were Phillip and Lauren Fisher, Jennifer Knight, Joe and Rosalie Vicari, Rhonda Walker, Martha Reeves, and Peter B. Oleksiak.

Chuck Bennett is the creator of TheSocialMetro.com.

