Comedian and actor Loni Love was keynote speaker. (Photo: Andre Smith Photography)

The room was filled with laughter and love Thursday morning when Jackets for Jobs presented comedian Loni Love as its keynote speaker. “Suit Up & Boss Up” was the theme of the event that marked the 19th anniversary of the nonprofit organization founded by Alison Vaughn.

“We’re very excited to have Loni Love here with us for this annual event,” says Vaughn. “She automatically brings joy into the room.”

Jackets for Jobs provides career skills training, employment etiquette and professional clothing to job seekers. At the event, which was held at MGM Grand Detroit, successful clients offered testimonies as the sold-out crowd enjoyed a lavish breakfast buffet. TJ Maxx offered a fun fashion show, with clothes modeled by TJ Maxx employees. Fox 2’s Taryn Asher was mistress of ceremonies.

Taryn Asher was mistress of the ceremonies for the event. (Photo: Andre Smith Photography)

Love, who appears on the TV show "The Real," is also an actress and an author. She’s appeared in several movies and is a native Detroiter who grew up in the Brewster Projects. At the event, she wore a black dress with a black velvet tuxedo jacket. Her talk was excerpts from her stand-up comedy show. At the end of her talk, Vaughn presented her with flowers and an award, and then in turn, Love donated $1,000 to Jackets for Jobs on behalf of "The Real."

Alison Vaughn, left, founder of Jackets for Jobs, with Betty Henderson, wardrobe director. (Photo: Andre Smith Photography)

Tickets to the event were $40. Proceeds will benefit Jackets for Jobs. Since opening its doors in 2000, Jackets for Jobs has helped more than 20,000 clients achieve their job- seeking goals. The organization has expanded its reach and now has an office in Botswana, Africa.

